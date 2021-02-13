Dr. Christopher McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McLaughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McLaughlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Associates Endoscopy Suite229 Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 481-9559
-
2
New Haven Surgical Associates PC136 Sherman Ave Ste 308, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 772-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
The first surgeon I saw wanted to schedule me for general anesthesia for what was a minor procedure, because that was "convenient for him. I went to Dr. McLaughlin for a second opinion, and in less than 10 minutes, using novcaine, he removed the polyp and all was well. (FYI -- he's also a great artist, oil paintings.) He deserves more than five stars.
About Dr. Christopher McLaughlin, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1710943386
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Boston U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.