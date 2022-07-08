See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston

Dr. McGuirk works at Northwest Womens Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Womens Center
    13215 Dotson Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 444-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Fetal Presentation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2022
    BEST doctor ever. Takes a lot of time to listen & explain things. Great bedside manner. Caring & compassionate. Highly recommend !
    Pamela Osborne — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508818915
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School At Houston
    • UT Austin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGuirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGuirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGuirk works at Northwest Womens Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. McGuirk’s profile.

    Dr. McGuirk has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.