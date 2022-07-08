Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGuirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. McGuirk works at
Locations
Northwest Womens Center13215 Dotson Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 444-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
BEST doctor ever. Takes a lot of time to listen & explain things. Great bedside manner. Caring & compassionate. Highly recommend !
About Dr. Christopher McGuirk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1508818915
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- UT Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuirk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGuirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGuirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGuirk works at
Dr. McGuirk has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGuirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McGuirk speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGuirk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.