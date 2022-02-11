Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGreevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. McGreevy works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6168
Jersey City Medical Center377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 597-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
When i was diagnosed w/breast cancer Dr. McGreevy was first surgeon i met with. This compassion was astonishing. He spent so much time explaining everything, options and answering all my questions. I knew he was for me. Of course I did due diligence and met with two other surgeons. They were nothing compared to Dr. McGreevy. I can’t sing his praises high enough! If you have to go through breast cancer you need to schedule with him.
About Dr. Christopher McGreevy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- General Surgery
