Overview

Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. McGowan works at Cary Gastroenterology Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.