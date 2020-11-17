See All Gastroenterologists in Cary, NC
Gastroenterology
Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. McGowan works at Cary Gastroenterology Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Raleigh Endoscopy Center-Cary
    1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 202, Cary, NC 27511 (919) 249-5087
    Cary Gastroenterology Associates
    208 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 (919) 285-2801
    Raleigh Endoscopy Center - Main
    2417 Atrium Dr Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 (919) 249-5246
    Raleigh Endoscopy Center - North
    8300 Health Park Ste 210, Raleigh, NC 27615 (919) 249-5902
    Cary Office
    115 Kildaire Park Dr Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 (919) 816-4948

Hospital Affiliations
  Rex Hospital
  Wakemed Cary Hospital
  WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 17, 2020
    Dr. McGowan and his staff are absolutely amazing! First of all, they are very responsive and supportive. Everyone I encountered was extremely informative. I did a lot of research prior to my procedure and I'm so glad I chose him and his practice.
    Renee P — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher McGowan, MD

    Gastroenterology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1720204241
    Education & Certifications

    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Pennsylvania State University
    Gastroenterology
