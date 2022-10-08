Dr. Christopher McFadden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFadden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher McFadden, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McFadden, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Cooper University Health Care3 Cooper Plz Ste 180, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFadden?
I literally trust him with my life. He really cares about his patients and will tell them what’s the best way for them to manage their kidney disease. He is also very personable. I have been his patient for over 8 years.
About Dr. Christopher McFadden, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1164505103
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFadden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFadden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McFadden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McFadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFadden has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFadden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McFadden speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFadden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFadden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.