Dr. Christopher McCoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher McCoy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. McCoy works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Heart - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 402-3696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Austin Heart - Leander505 Saint Davids Loop Ste 315, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 643-8614
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
What a refreshing change from a lot of doctors these days who rush you in and out! Dr. McCoy thoroughly explained everything, patiently answered my questions, and showed genuine concern for my wellness. I could tell he is passionate about his career and about helping people.
About Dr. Christopher McCoy, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801090766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
