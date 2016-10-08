Overview

Dr. Christopher McClure III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Three Rivers Hospital.



Dr. McClure III works at Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.