Dr. Christopher McClure III, MD
Dr. Christopher McClure III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Three Rivers Hospital.
Saint Thomas Heart - Clarksville- Ascension647 Dunlop Ln Ste 116, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 269-4545
Saint Thomas Medical Partners300 20th Ave N Fl 9, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-1400
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Three Rivers Hospital
Dr. McClure is amazing! He explains everything to make sure I understand what is going on. He takes his time with his patients, as well. The staff is kind and very helpful.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851394191
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Internal Medicine
