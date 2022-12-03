See All Urologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Christopher McClung, MD

Urology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher McClung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McClung works at OhioHealth in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Physician Group - Columbus
    500 E Main St Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 222-3369
  2. 2
    Chatham Office
    941 Chatham Ln Ste 110, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 459-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marion General Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 03, 2022
    I came to see Dr. McClung to talk about my gender affirming surgery. I had been recommended from my primary care doctor. Dr. McClung is the best surgeon in Columbus (for this type of surgery) and the only one that I know of who does it. He definitely is the doctor I want to use. I already trust him and he really is as nice as the reviews said. He treated me with respect.
    Vi Brown — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher McClung, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285804252
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

