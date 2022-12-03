Overview

Dr. Christopher McClung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McClung works at OhioHealth in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.