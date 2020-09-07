See All Family Doctors in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD

Family Medicine
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. McCarthy works at Palmetto Proactive Healthcare in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Proactive Healthcare LLC
    1703 John B White SR Blvd Ste A, Spartanburg, SC 29301 (864) 641-7229
  2. 2
    Palmetto Proactive Healthcare - Greenville
    1120 N Pleasantburg Dr Ste 301, Greenville, SC 29607 (864) 252-4808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
VAP Lipid Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Likely the best doctor in South Carolina - probably even the best in the Southeast. I have nothing but awesome things to say. He's kind, patient, attentive, caring, compassionate, intelligent, and many, many other positive adjectives. Absolutely wonderful person. I do not see any other doctor. I trust this man with my life. I am so very grateful for everything he has done for me. He's saved my life more times than he knows! I thank God everyday for this man. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
    J. H. — Sep 07, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1881612224
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Jacksonville University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

