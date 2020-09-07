Overview

Dr. Christopher McCarthy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. McCarthy works at Palmetto Proactive Healthcare in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.