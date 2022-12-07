Dr. Christopher Maxwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Maxwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Maxwell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Maxwell works at
Locations
Utah Gastroenterology1187 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (385) 317-6762Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Lone Peak Surgery Center98 E Kimballs Ln, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 316-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Responsive & precise, my trust and best care starts with him.
About Dr. Christopher Maxwell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxwell works at
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maxwell.
