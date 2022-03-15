See All Otolaryngologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.

Dr. Mawn works at Aspen Ridge ENT in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Frisco, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Aspen Ridge Ent
    11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 435, Lakewood, CO 80228 (720) 321-8410
    Aspen Ridge ENT
    360 PEAK ONE DR, Frisco, CO 80443 (970) 668-6330

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 15, 2022
    I am 74 and have had five ENT Docs in my life. Dr. Mawn is the best I have had. He is highly qualified and is thorough in his examinations and treatment. I would recommend him to my family.
    Fred Crosby — Mar 15, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1487608246
    Natl Capitol Consortium
    Naval Hosp- Portsmouth
    Medical College of Georgia
    University Of Georgia
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Dr. Christopher Mawn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mawn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mawn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mawn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mawn has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mawn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mawn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mawn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mawn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mawn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

