Dr. Massa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Massa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Massa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.
Dr. Massa works at
Locations
-
1
Enloe Cardiology Services Clinic185 E 7th Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-4400
-
2
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
- Seneca District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a Massa patient for over 15 years. I feel extremely lucky to have him as my heart doctor. Always listens, always explains. I have complete trust in him.
About Dr. Christopher Massa, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295728392
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massa works at
Dr. Massa has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massa speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Massa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.