Overview

Dr. Christopher Massa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.



Dr. Massa works at Enloe Cardiology Services Clinic in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.