Dr. Christopher Masi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Masi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Masi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Masi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mary E White, D.c.600 Round Rock West Dr Ste 504, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 502-5696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masi?
Dr Masi has treated our son for the past 2 years. He is a caring doctor who has been easily accessible for emergency situations when our son was suicidal. The medicine he prescribed helped our son. I do not hesitate to recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Christopher Masi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053536128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masi works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Masi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.