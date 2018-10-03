See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Voorhees, NJ
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Mascio works at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia Specialty Care Center
1012 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043
    Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia Department of Anesthesia
34 S Saint At Civic Ctr Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104
    Jewish Hospital
201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 1200, Louisville, KY 40202

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Norton Hospital
  University Of Louisville Hospital
  Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Shunting Procedures With or Without Aortic Repair or Coronary Anomaly Repair Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Geisinger Health Plan
    MultiPlan
    QualCare
    Sagamore Health Network
    UPMC

    Oct 03, 2018
    He performed coarctation surgery on my baby when she was 3 days old, everything went beautifully and he was kind.
    NJ — Oct 03, 2018
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    26 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1629023510
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Loyola University Medical Center
    Loyola Univ Chicago
    Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascio is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mascio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

