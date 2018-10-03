Overview

Dr. Christopher Mascio, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Mascio works at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.