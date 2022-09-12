Dr. Christopher Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Martin, MD
Dr. Christopher Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences Washington Dc and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lakeview Hospital.
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (385) 317-6952Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Utah
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Wise Provider Networks
I appreciate the support I got for my son from Dr. Martin and his staff. He was quick and efficient and his staff was pleasant too.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Emory University School Of Medicine Atlanta Ga
- George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences Washington Dc
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.