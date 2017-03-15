Dr. Christopher Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Martin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Brylin Hospitals1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-8200
-
2
Suburban Psychiatric Associates Llp85 Bryant Woods S, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 689-3333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful with my children and the monitoring of their ADHD medications
About Dr. Christopher Martin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1134122955
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
