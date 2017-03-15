Overview

Dr. Christopher Martin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Martin works at BRYLIN HOSPITALS in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Group Psychotherapy and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.