Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.



Dr. Marsh works at Upmc Hillman Cancer Center - Bethel Park in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.