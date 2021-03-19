Dr. Marsh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Marsh & Murakami M.d.s Inc.1401 S Beretania St Ste 350, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 947-3155
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Annual visit ended with two jokes. I will miss having Dr. Marsh as my PCP. He is an excellent physician! He has kept me healthy for 33 years.
About Dr. Christopher Marsh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Internal Medicine
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsh.
