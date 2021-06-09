Overview

Dr. Christopher Marquart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.



Dr. Marquart works at Shoreline Neurosurgical Cnsltng in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.