Dr. Christopher Manus, MD
Dr. Christopher Manus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Pawhuska Hospital, Sedan City Hospital and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Bartlesville Cancer Care3470 E FRANK PHILLIPS BLVD, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 331-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Pawhuska Hospital
- Sedan City Hospital
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Manus was thorough and was easy to understand. He was professional and his staff is amazing!
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
