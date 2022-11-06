Overview

Dr. Christopher Mantle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Alabama and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Mantle works at Otolaryngology Associates of Tennessee - Midtown Plaza in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Allergic Rhinitis and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.