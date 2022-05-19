See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mandigo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spinal Cord Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Tumor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Tumor

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 19, 2022
    I cannot speak highly enough about this highly skilled physician and caring individual whose procedure and aftercare gave me my life back.
    A grateful patient — May 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669625133
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian -Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandigo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandigo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mandigo’s profile.

    Dr. Mandigo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spinal Cord Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandigo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandigo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandigo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

