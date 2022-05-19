Overview

Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mandigo works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spinal Cord Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.