Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mandigo works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot speak highly enough about this highly skilled physician and caring individual whose procedure and aftercare gave me my life back.
About Dr. Christopher Mandigo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669625133
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian -Columbia University Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandigo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandigo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandigo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spinal Cord Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandigo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandigo speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandigo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandigo.
