Dr. Christopher Malsch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Malsch works at O'donnell Medical Services LLC in Norristown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.