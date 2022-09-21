Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Maloney Jr works at
Locations
Institute for Plastic Surgery and3170 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 298-2325
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maloney gave me 25 years back on my neck, eyes and cheeks. The procedures were done all at once with no pain. I was comfortable the entire time. I was not put under a general but instead given topical numbing. We chatted during the surgery! Dr. Maloney is highly educated and has an artistic skill. He was careful to keep me physically safe before during and after with specific medications. He demonstrated an eye for balance with my jaw line and cheeks. In addition, my deep wrinkles are gone. I was given access to the Dr. Maloney’s private cell after the procedures in case I had questions. Who does that!? That level of kindness and care was also demonstrated with staff. The professional atmosphere in the office was relaxed and considerate. I never thought I would have something like this done. I thought the people I have seen with work done on their faces looked fake and unnatural. My face looks natural and pretty. I highly recommend Dr. Maloney.
About Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073552667
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Harvard
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- University of San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloney Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maloney Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maloney Jr speaks Spanish.
982 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney Jr.
