Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (982)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Maloney Jr works at Maloney Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Institute for Plastic Surgery and
    3170 N SWAN RD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 298-2325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 982 ratings
    Patient Ratings (982)
    5 Star
    (890)
    4 Star
    (47)
    3 Star
    (13)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr Maloney gave me 25 years back on my neck, eyes and cheeks. The procedures were done all at once with no pain. I was comfortable the entire time. I was not put under a general but instead given topical numbing. We chatted during the surgery! Dr. Maloney is highly educated and has an artistic skill. He was careful to keep me physically safe before during and after with specific medications. He demonstrated an eye for balance with my jaw line and cheeks. In addition, my deep wrinkles are gone. I was given access to the Dr. Maloney’s private cell after the procedures in case I had questions. Who does that!? That level of kindness and care was also demonstrated with staff. The professional atmosphere in the office was relaxed and considerate. I never thought I would have something like this done. I thought the people I have seen with work done on their faces looked fake and unnatural. My face looks natural and pretty. I highly recommend Dr. Maloney.
    Annette B. — Sep 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073552667
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt
    Residency
    • Harvard
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • University of San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Maloney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maloney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maloney Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maloney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maloney Jr works at Maloney Plastic Surgery in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Maloney Jr’s profile.

    982 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

