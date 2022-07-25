Dr. Christopher Majka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Majka, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Majka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Dr. Majka works at
Locations
Texas Eye Care6002 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 334-2625Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Eye Care Network, Corpus Christi, TX6116 S STaples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 334-2625
Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi5729 ESPLANADE DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Although I have moved to San Antonio and have the opportunity to go to Houston for eye surgery I will opt to have Dr Majka perform my cataract surgery and address my glaucoma needs. His facility is state of the art.
About Dr. Christopher Majka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437303906
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Eye Ctr
- Kresge Eye Institute
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.