Dr. Christopher Majka, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Majka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.

Dr. Majka works at Texas Eye Care in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Eye Care
    6002 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 334-2625
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Eye Care Network, Corpus Christi, TX
    6116 S STaples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 334-2625
  3. 3
    Eye Institute Of Corpus Christi
    5729 ESPLANADE DR, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Astigmatism
Corneal Diseases
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Although I have moved to San Antonio and have the opportunity to go to Houston for eye surgery I will opt to have Dr Majka perform my cataract surgery and address my glaucoma needs. His facility is state of the art.
    Jim R — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Majka, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1437303906
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Eye Ctr
    • Kresge Eye Institute
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
