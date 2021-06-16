Overview

Dr. Christopher Magovern, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Magovern works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.