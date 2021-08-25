Overview

Dr. Christopher Magee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.



Dr. Magee works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Specialists of Metropolitan Washington in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.