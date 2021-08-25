Dr. Christopher Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Magee, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Magee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Locations
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Specialists of Metropolitan Washington2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 110, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-5400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had several treatments. He is very competent
About Dr. Christopher Magee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Arthroscopic Surgery-Washington Adventist Hospital
- Columbia Presbyterian-New York Orthopaedic Hospital
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
Dr. Magee works at
