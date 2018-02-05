Dr. Christopher Maestro, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maestro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Maestro, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Maestro, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Dr. Maestro works at
Locations
-
1
Maestro Dental Wellness225 GREAT OAKS BLVD, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 293-0217
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maestro?
Dr. Maestro is an amazing dentist- by leaps and bounds the best I’ve ever been to anywhere I’ve lived. He’s gentle, careful, extremely knowledgeable,and incredibly kind and caring. I seldom experience pain except occasionally immediately following a procedure. By the next day it is always gone. An oral surgeon told me he himself goes to him and highly recommended him . He staff is equally helpful and gracious as well as talented. I’m a hopeless dentalphobe, but feel comfortable here.
About Dr. Christopher Maestro, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1417084898
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maestro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maestro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maestro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maestro works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maestro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maestro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maestro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maestro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.