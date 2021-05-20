Dr. Christopher Maender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Maender, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Maender, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 547-9236
Lincoln Family Medical Center Rotation515 N College St, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 547-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maender is a kind, compassionate, and highly-skilled physician and surgeon.
About Dr. Christopher Maender, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SIU school of
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maender has seen patients for Broken Arm, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Maender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.