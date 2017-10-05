Overview

Dr. Christopher Madden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital, Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Madden works at Longs Peak Family Practice in Longmont, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.