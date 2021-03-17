Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD
Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
Dr Mabee treated me for liver disease and he was an exeptional Dr. He healed me of my disease and as scared as i was from the treatment he made me feel at ease that everything would work out fone and it did. Also was an advocate for me to get the medicine for almost no cost! Excellent Dr. His staff is very understanding and listen to your concerns and put up with my scared behavior lol.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952395295
- Baylor University Medical Center - Transplantation Hepatology
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Miami University
Dr. Mabee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mabee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mabee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabee.
