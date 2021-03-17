See All Gastroenterologists in Dublin, OH
Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mabee works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dublin Office
    6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 754-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Carlos Santurio — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952395295
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center - Transplantation Hepatology
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Mabee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mabee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mabee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mabee works at OHIO GASTROENTEROLOGY GROUP INC in Dublin, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mabee’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

