Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Gastroenterology Inc223 Wadsworth Dr # 202, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 373-6495
-
2
Richmond Gastroenterology Associates1630 Wilkes Ridge Pkwy Ste 202, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6504
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lyons have been wonderful. I suffer from ulcerative colitis which is very difficult to treat since no two patients respond the same. I know many people who suffer from UC and their GI treats it like a minor inconvenience. Dr Lyons understands how much this disease affects patients, how life changing it is and how frustrating it can be to find the right treatment. Anytime I have a setback he's there to find another treatment or remind me that I have to be patient with myself.
About Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902808702
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia
- Med College Of Virginia
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
