Overview

Dr. Christopher Lyons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at University of Pennsylvania Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in Exton, PA with other offices in West Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.