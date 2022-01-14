Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lykins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Lykins works at
Locations
Valley Ent20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 684-1360
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lykins is totally invested in making sure patients understand what is expected and in making them comfortable
About Dr. Christopher Lykins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- University of Washington
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- University of Arizona
Dr. Lykins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lykins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lykins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lykins has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lykins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lykins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lykins.
