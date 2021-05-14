Dr. Christopher Lutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lutman, MD
Dr. Christopher Lutman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr Lutman Vaginal & Pelvic Surgeons2 James Way Ste 109, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 416-0600Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor!
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1255321568
- Duke University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Lutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lutman has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutman.
