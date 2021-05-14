Overview

Dr. Christopher Lutman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lutman works at Vaginal and Pelvic Surgeons in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.