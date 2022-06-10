Overview

Dr. Christopher Lumley, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Lumley works at Detroit Plastic Surgery in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.