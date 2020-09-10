See All General Dentists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Christopher Ludden, DDS

Dentistry
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Ludden, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Ludden works at Valley Periodontics in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Periodontics
    Valley Periodontics
2535 Northern Rd Ste D, Appleton, WI 54914
(920) 202-8414

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 10, 2020
Dr. Ludden is a fantastic practitioner and his assistant, Alisa, is spectacular. Compassionate, knowledgeable and skilled this is a "dynamic duo." They have state-of-the art equipment and are up to the task of assisting with dental concerns. Very skilled with local anesthesia, Dr. Ludden also offers nitrous. I felt so informed and called Alisa a couple of times for clarification of procedures. The front office staff is not as personable but Sally is so helpful with the billing! Yes, you pay up front and are reimbursed by your insurance (if you have it) but the team of practitioners has nothing to do with this. That is the job of the office staff. I highly recommend this office for complicated dental issues.
About Dr. Christopher Ludden, DDS

Specialties
  Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1831483593
