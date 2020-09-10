Dr. Christopher Ludden, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ludden, DDS
Dr. Christopher Ludden, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Appleton, WI.
Valley Periodontics2535 Northern Rd Ste D, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 202-8414
Dr. Ludden is a fantastic practitioner and his assistant, Alisa, is spectacular. Compassionate, knowledgeable and skilled this is a "dynamic duo." They have state-of-the art equipment and are up to the task of assisting with dental concerns. Very skilled with local anesthesia, Dr. Ludden also offers nitrous. I felt so informed and called Alisa a couple of times for clarification of procedures. The front office staff is not as personable but Sally is so helpful with the billing! Yes, you pay up front and are reimbursed by your insurance (if you have it) but the team of practitioners has nothing to do with this. That is the job of the office staff. I highly recommend this office for complicated dental issues.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1831483593
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludden.
