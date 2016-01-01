Overview

Dr. Christopher Lucci, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockport, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.



Dr. Lucci works at Diabetes and Cardiovascular of Rockport Pllc in Rockport, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.