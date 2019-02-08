Dr. Lowden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lowden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lowden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.
Dr. Lowden works at
Locations
Rogers Behavioral Health in Hinsdale907 N Elm St Ste 300, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 686-4244
Compass Health Center60 Revere Dr, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (224) 306-1879
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowden?
Dr Lowden gave me the correct diagnosis, after years of being treated for the wrong thing! I’m so glad I finally met with him. He’s compassionate and thorough. I’m thankful that he is my doctor. His office staff is also really helpful and timely! Clyde, his nurse, always gets back to me right away! I don’t think I could find better care.
About Dr. Christopher Lowden, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952622136
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowden accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowden works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.