Dr. Christopher Low, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Low, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
Cosmetic and Reconstructive Specialists of Florida906 Ne 26th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 953-6981
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t be more happy with my results. Dr Low is kind, patient and very mindful of my concerns. Great experience so far would really recommend him!
About Dr. Christopher Low, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Univ Med Ctr|University of Alabama
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Low has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Low accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Low has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Low. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Low.
