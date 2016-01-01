Overview

Dr. Christopher Loughlin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Loughlin works at Westwood Ear Nose & Throat in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Litchfield, CT and Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Polyp and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.