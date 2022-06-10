Dr. Lord has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Lord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lord, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Lord works at
Locations
-
1
Mecklenburg Psychological Group1808 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 614-5524
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lord?
Dr. Lord is the kindest doctor I’ve ever known. He is so accessible, he even answers his phone when you call! He’s smart about medications, tests for your blood levels to be sure it’s therapeutic, and not too high. He takes physical health into account with emotional issues. He protects my 35-year sobriety with appropriate meds and interest in my sleep, nutrition and emotional well-being. He is truly a holistic doctor. In my experience, he’s a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.
About Dr. Christopher Lord, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1558379396
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lord works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.