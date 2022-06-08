Dr. Christopher Longnecker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longnecker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Longnecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Longnecker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Miami Hospital, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Columbus and Sedan City Hospital.
Locations
Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute1102 W 32nd St Ste 300, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Cox Barton County Hospital
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
- Integris Miami Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Carthage
- Mercy Hospital Columbus
- Sedan City Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Although he is a very busy cardiologist, when I meet with him, he listens to my concerns, gives guidance and treats me with respect. He knows that I am the expert on my own health.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255334777
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
