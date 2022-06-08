Overview

Dr. Christopher Longnecker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Cox Barton County Hospital, Freeman Hospital West, Freeman Neosho Hospital, Integris Miami Hospital, Mercy Hospital Carthage, Mercy Hospital Columbus and Sedan City Hospital.



Dr. Longnecker works at Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.