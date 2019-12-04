See All Radiation Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Radiation Oncology
Overview

Dr. Christopher Loiselle, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Loiselle works at Swedish Radio Surgery Center in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swedish Radio Surgery Center
    550 17th Ave # 4W, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019
We had a very good visit with Dr. Loiselle. We were added to his schedule and he fit us in after about a 30-minte wait. He then spent over 30 minutes doing a complete review of history, symptoms and test results. We were very impressed with his honesty as he determined the best course of treatment (wasn't obvious). As he talked through the options, his choice slowly shifted based on options for back-up plans should there be complications with the primary course of therapy. For our convenience, he referred us to a physician closer to our home for our therapy. he called the doctor to whom we were referred while we were with him and passed along the case highlights. Start to finish, we were very impressed by his honesty, analytical approach to the case, and recommended approach to treatement.
Eastsider — Dec 04, 2019
About Dr. Christopher Loiselle, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1225259187
Education & Certifications

  • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

