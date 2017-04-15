Dr. Christopher Lohr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lohr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lohr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Lohr works at
Locations
Canton Urology Associates Inc2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 400, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 494-5568
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aultman Orrville Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Very professional & kind.
About Dr. Christopher Lohr, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1598993149
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Kenyon College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lohr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lohr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lohr works at
Dr. Lohr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lohr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lohr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lohr.
