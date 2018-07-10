Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Riddle Obgyn Associates1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3106, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 627-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lobo is excellent. I started coming to him a couple years ago and have recommended him to several people since then. He has great beside manner, is very knowledgeable and helpful.
About Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1225049307
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
