Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in North Port, FL. They completed their fellowship with HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI, MIAMI, FL
Dr. Lobo works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - North Port Cancer Center1390 Grand Venture Dr, North Port, FL 34286 Directions (941) 257-2280
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Port Charlotte22395 Edgewater Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 766-7222Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He couldn't be a more amazing loving doctor, he has been treating me for years & l medically was given aprox a year quality of life. He listens and guides you and your family every single step of the way. I couldn't recommend him more. He is the absolute best Oncologist ever.
About Dr. Christopher Lobo, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1073571949
Education & Certifications
- HEMATOLOGY AND ONCOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI, MIAMI, FL
- University Of Miami Affiliated Hospitals
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobo works at
Dr. Lobo has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobo speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.