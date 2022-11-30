Overview

Dr. Christopher Lo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UCLA Doheny and Stein Eye Institutes and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Lo works at Atlantis Eyecare in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.