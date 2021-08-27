Dr. Christopher Livingston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Livingston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Livingston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Livingston, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School At Houston
Dr. Livingston works at
Locations
Livingston Plastic Surgery6410 Fannin St Ste 927, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 417-4640
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Today, I had a post surgery visit. Jojo and Courtney are so personable and knowledgeable. Dr. Livingston is repairing a previous botched up surgery that was preformed by someone else. I'm so thankful and feel so much better about myself inside and out! Thank You Dr. Livingston!
About Dr. Christopher Livingston, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Livingston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Livingston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Livingston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Livingston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Livingston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Livingston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Livingston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.