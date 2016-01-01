See All Otolaryngologists in Smithtown, NY
Overview

Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.

Dr. Lisi works at Prohealth Care Associates in Smithtown, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    ProHEALTH Care ENT Smithtown
    994 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 543-7770
  2
    ProHEALTH Care ENT
    2800 Marcus Ave # 207, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-3377
  3
    1855 Richmond Ave Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Richmond University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Christopher Lisi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, Spanish
    • 1861767055
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
